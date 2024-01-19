Galway Bay FM

19 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Delays expected on R446 at Derrydonnell Beg due to emergency surface repairs

Share story:
Delays expected on R446 at Derrydonnell Beg due to emergency surface repairs

Delays are expected on the R446 at Derrydonnell Beg today due to emergency surface repairs

Temporary traffic lights will be in place from 9 this morning until 4 this afternoon

Road users are advised to expect delays and to allow additional time for their journeys

 

Share story:

28 Galway pharmacies carrying out free blood pressure checks today

28 pharmacies across Galway are carrying out free blood pressure checks throughout the day. It’s part of the Irish Pharmacy Union’s partnershi...

Call for publication of report into babies born with head injuries at UHG

A local TD is calling for the publication of a report into nine babies born with head injuries at UHG in 2022. The babies suffered bleeding between their ...

Walsh Waste employee unites ring lost in portaloo with woman in Germany

In a somewhat unlikely tale of going the extra mile to provide good customer service, Walsh Waste has reunited a ring which was lost in a portaloo with it...

County Council urged to prioritise extra funding for playgrounds around Galway

Galway County Council is being urged to prioritise extra funding for playgrounds throughout the county. Galway East TD and Disability Minister Anne Rabbit...