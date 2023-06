Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Motorists travelling on the N83 between Tuam and Brownegrove on the Tuam Dunmore Road are advised to expect delays from 7PM this evening.

It’s to faciliate road drainage works along the route and is expected to last until 2AM on Friday morning.

The section of the N83 in question will be temporally reduced to 1 lane and a traffic light system will be operational.

Users of this road have been advised to expect delays and to allow additional time for their journeys.