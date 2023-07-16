Delays expected in Loughrea as Road Works begin tomorrow

Motorists in Loughrea have been advised to expect delays from tomorrow morning as Road Works will begin on the junction of the L-8280 “Moore Street” and the R-942 “Bride Street” from 8am.

Road Works will continue on this junction from this morning from 8am to 5pm until the 29th of July to allow essential road improvement works to be completed.

Additional journey times should be allowed for during this period.

Galway County Council apologises for any inconvenience that this may cause and cooperation in this regard would be very much appreciated.

If you have any concerns or queries in relation to this notice please contact the Loughrea Area Office directly on 091-509166.