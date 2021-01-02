Delays expected in calls to Westdoc service

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Callers trying to contact Westdoc, the out of hours GP Service for Galway, Mayo and Roscommon, have been experiencing delays in getting through due to unprecedented numbers calling the service this afternoon.

Members of the general public who are trying to contact the service have been asked to be patient, that their calls will be dealt with but there will be delays.

Currently, there are delays of three to four hours.

Yesterday, Westdoc dealt with over 1,000 calls and up to 1pm this afternoon, had already received over 500 calls with a large number of the calls Covid-19 related.

Chief Executive of Westdoc Brian O’Keeffe has asked people not to contact the service unless the call is urgent.

More on Galway Bay Fm News at 5pm…