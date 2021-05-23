Delays expected due to roadworks on the L4208, Drim

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Lagan Asphalt Ltd acting on behalf of Galway County Council wishes to advise road users that Road Resurfacing Overlay Works will commence on tomorrow for 2 days on the L4208 Barratoor, Drim.

In order to facilitate these works, the section of the L4208 in question will be temporally closed to through traffic between the hours of 7.45am and 7pm on tomorrow and Tuesday the 25th of May 2021 and as a consequence, users of this road are requested to expect delays and as such should allow additional time for their journeys.

Galway County Council would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these works