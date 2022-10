Motorists can expect delays at peak times on the M6 Galway Dublin motorway, between Junction 14 and 19, for four days from tomorrow.

From 8 tomorrow morning until 8 on Thursday night, one lane will be closed between Junction 19 Oranmore and Junction 18 Rathmorrissey.

N6 Operations Ltd is completing the works, on behalf of Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Signage has been in place since the 10th of October to provide road users with advance notice and one lane will remain open at all times.