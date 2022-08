Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic delays are expected as month-long roadworks get underway in Salthill later this moning

Delays can be expected on the Salthilll Road Lower as road re-resurfacing works begin at 9am.

For the next four weeks, traffic management will be in place with flagmen in place between 9am and 5pm.

The Road Re-surfacing works will take place between Grattan Road and Whitestrand Avenue.

Motorists are warned to expect delays, and use alternative routes where possible.