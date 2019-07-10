Delays could threaten funding for new Loughrea fire station

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

€1.7 million euro in funding set aside for a new fire station in Loughrea could be lost if the project isn’t progressed.

That’s according to Loughrea area councillor Michael ‘Moegie’ after he met with the Minister for Local Government, Eoghan Murphy during a visit to Kilrickle earlier in the week.

The Minister confirmed to Cllr. Maher that funding would be transferred to another fire station should the Loughrea project not be progressed soon.

Tune into the Galway Bay fm news for more on this story…