Delays are expected as road works commence tomorrow on the R353

Road users of the R353 from Kennedy Cross to Ballinakill are being advised that Road Resurfacing Overlay Works will commence tomorrow morning.

Lagan Asphalt Ltd acting on behalf of Galway County Council has advised that in order to facilitate these works, this section of the R353 will be temporally closed to through traffic between the hours of 7.45 am and 6pm tomorrow and Tuesday, and users of this road are to expect delays and as such should allow additional time for their journeys.

Diversions will be in place.