Delayed decision on future of Galway City Ring Road brought before Seanad

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The delayed decision on the proposed N6 Galway City Ring Road project has been brought before the Seanad.

Galway Senator Sean Kyne told the Oireachtas House that there’s concerns locally because decision date has been pushed back by An Bórd Pleanála for a third time until August 27th.

It comes as An Bord Pleanála was due to issue its decision on the controversial project in June – having already extended the initial target date from the end of April.

The proposed N6 GCRR is made up of a 5.6 kilometres of single carriageway from 2 kilometres west of Barna Village to the Ballymoneen Road and 11.9 kilometres of dual carriageway from Ballymoneen Road to the eastern tie-in with the N6 at Coolagh, Briarhill.

The plans are expected to impact 500 landowners, 44 houses and 11 businesses.

Senator Kyne told the Seanad that, in the main, the project has political backing and he believes if it gets planning permission it will be built.

He said the proposed ring road is vital for access, growth and tourism both in Galway and across the wider region.

