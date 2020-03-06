Delay on plans for Westside LIDL as concerns raised over effect on UHG Helipad

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a major discount food store on the Westside of the city have hit a road block.

Lidl Ireland is leading the application for the supermarket to be located at the former Arch Motors premises at Seamus Quirke Road.

However, county planners have now highlighted concerns over the effect the development could have on flight operations at the adjacent UHG helipad.

The applicants have now been directed to furnish a report from an aviation expert on the possible effects the construction and operation of the store could have on the helipad.

The plans for the new LIDL store would involve the demolition of a portion of the existing two storey Arch Motors premises with the adjoining Monaghan’s Westside Shop and Filling Station remaining in situ, along with a change of use of a portion of Arch Motors premises to shop use.

The development would see the construction of a single storey licensed discount foodstore supermarket attached to Westside Shop with ancillary off-licence sales.