Delay in vote on directly-elected mayor for Galway

25 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plebiscite on whether to have a directly-elected mayor in Galway looks to be delayed.

It had been planned to hold the plebiscite on the same day as the local elections on May 24th for Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Galway.

However legislation has been drafted which has removed any reference to Galway holding a plebiscite, while the other three counties’ will go ahead as planned on May 24th.

The Department of Housing and Local Government says a plebiscite for Galway should take place, but it will require new legislation.

This means it will be returned to at a future date.

Galway-native Senator Gerard Craughwell says the plan for a plebiscite in Galway was removed for financial reasons. Tune in to FYI Galway from 5 to hear more on this story…

