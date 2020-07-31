Delay in Tusla appointing social workers for ‘retrospective abuse’ cases criticised by Galway Minister

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway Minister of State at the Department of Children has criticised Tusla for a delay in appointing social workers to ‘retrospective abuse’ cases referred to the agency.

564 adults who were abused as children haven’t been allocated a social worker by the child and family agency.

That’s makes up 38 per cent of all ‘retrospective abuse’ cases referred to Tusla.

The highest number of ‘unallocated cases’ is in Waterford and Wexford, at 149.

Minister of State at the Department of Children and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte, says the figures are unacceptable.

