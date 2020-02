Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rail passengers travelling on the line between Galway and Athenry are experiencing significant delays this morning.

It’s due to a signal fault which has caused significant delays to journey times on the busy commuter line.

The 5.30am Galway to Heuston operated with a 90 minute delay, while the 6.25 and 7.30 services were amalgamated, with 07.30 operating with a 20 minute delay.

Irish Rail says it’s working to rectify the issue.