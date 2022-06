Galway Bay fm newsroom – Education Minister Norma Foley has confirmed that DEIS Status has been awarded to Merlin College in Doughiska.

DEIS is a national initiative that aims to lessen educational disadvantages and promote social inclusion.

It provides qualifying schools with access to increased funding and a wide range of support services for both staff and pupils.

Local councillor Alan Cheevers says it’s something the school’s been trying to achieve since it opened.