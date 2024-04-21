Deirdre Jennings of Rossaveal is named the 2024 Galway Rose

The 2024 Galway Rose was announced last night at a packed Clayton Hotel.

28-year-old Deirdre Jennings from Rosaveel in Connemara will head to Tralee in August as the new Galway Rose, taking over from Clare Ann Irwin.

A social worker with the geriatrics team in University Hospital Galway, Deirdre sang a beautiful version of the Irish song ‘An Cailin Alainn’ and was supported by a wide circle of family, friends and work colleagues.