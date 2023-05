Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are following a definite line of enquiry into an assault at a college campus in Galway

Gardaí are investigating the assault of a young man in his 20s which occurred on Saturday

The young man was taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have yet been made, but Gardaí have confirmed they are following a definite line of enquiry