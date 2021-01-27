Deferral of outpatient clinics at UHG and Portiuncula to continue

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Saolta Hospital Group says face to face outpatients clinics will continue to be deferred at UHG and Portiuncula Hospital.

Earlier this month, all but very urgent and time critical inpatient and day surgery were curtailed due to pressure on both hospitals.

Saolta says the continued deferrals are in light of the very significant pressure in the hospitals caused by COVID-19 and high community infection rates.

It says it understands the situation is disappointing and frustrating for patients, but it is an important measure to enable hospitals to maintain critical and emergency services.

While outpatient clinics will be restricted, some clinics may take place virtually unless it is absolutely necessary for patients to be seen.

Saolta says the deferrals will continue for a further two weeks and the situation will be kept under review.

Patients are being notified directly if their outpatient appointment is affected.