Defense Forces deliver first vaccines to Aran Islands

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Following a request from the HSE, the Irish Air Corps has delivered the first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines to the Aran Islands.

A similar delivery has also been made to Arranmore Island in Co Donegal.

Three shipments of the Moderna Vaccine were flown from Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel to Inishmore and Inisheer on the Aran Islands and to Arranmore Island yesterday evening by two EC-135 helicopters.

On arrival the vaccines were handed over to GP’s to be administered to the island’s residents.

This operation marks a significant milestone in the vaccine rollout and highlights Óglaigh na hÉireann’s continued support to the HSE in the fight against Covid-19.