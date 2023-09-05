Decontamination demonstration to take place at University Hospital Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Ambulance Service’s clinical decontamination team is to hold a demonstration at University Hospital Galway tomorrow (wed sept 6)

NAS will set up a clinical decontamination tent at the hospital and provide a full demonstration to the staff at UHG.

Clinical decontamination could be required for patients who self-present and haven’t been decontaminated at the site of an emergency that involved potential exposure to a chemical hazard.

The demonstration will take place outside the Emergency Department entrance from 11am to 1pm tomorrow, but there will be no impact on ambulance or hospital services

