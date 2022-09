GBFM News – There’s been a decline in the number of people working from home across the West over the past year.

That’s according to a new report from the Western Development Commission.

It found that in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon the rate is now 22 percent – compared to almost 40 percent in Dublin.

While rates have declined, all regions still have figures at least double that of pre-pandemic levels.

Deirdre Frost of the WDC discussed the findings with Rachel Timoney.