Declan Kelly co-opted to Loughrea Municipal District following Pat Hynes’ retirement

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe native Declan Kelly has been co-opted to Loughrea Municipal District, as long serving councillor Pat Hynes retires.

Independent councillor Hynes received a standing ovation at this week’s meeting of the county council as he officially marked his retirement from local politics.

He served in local politics for 42 years with terms on Loughrea Town Commissioners, Loughrea Town Council and Galway county council.

His fellow councillors paid tribute to his long term in office with the public representative described by many as ‘a man of the people’ and a ‘giant in Galway politics’.

He will be replaced by Declan Kelly after a proposal put forward by councillor Evelyn Parsons.

Declan Kelly lives in Portuma where he has been heavily involved in the heritage sector.

He was ordained a priest in 2001, before leaving the priesthood in 2012.

Addressing the meeting with his partner Aisling in attendance, the new councillor said he would do his best to follow Pat Hynes' example of dedicated public service