Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillor Declan Geraghty says he is passionate about putting an end to rural crime in his term as Ballinasloe District Chairperson

Cllr. Geraghty has been unanimously voted as Cathaoirleach for the final term of the current Council before next year’s local elections.

He was nominated by Councillors Dermot Connolly and Peter Keaveney.

Cathaoirleach Geraghty says he wants to particularly focus on drugs in the local area.