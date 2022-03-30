Declan Ganley revives plan to redevelop Derreen Inn near Abbeyknockmoy

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Abbeyknockmoy businessman Declan Ganley is reviving plans to redevelop a well known pub and restaurant close to his estate.

Ganley, who owns US telecom’s firm Rivada Networks, is finalising plans for the old Derreen Inn pub just off the N63 near his estate.

Declan Ganley acquired the pub in 2016 and lodged plans for a major redevelopment that would have seen the it transformed into a new venue called the ‘Edmund Burke’.

However, the €2m project was refused by county planners, who cited safety concerns over access to the development, given speed limits on the N63.

According to the Irish Times, Declan Ganley has now revealed a new set of designs, which he expects to submit in the coming months.

It includes a bar and restaurant, a drive-thru coffee shop, and a farm shop – with Mr. Ganley indicating the development has been designed to suit its rural location.

There’s also a proposal to build a thatched wooden bandstand, as well as a memorial to Galway-born soldiers who died in the first world war, located on a 42 acre site to the rear of the main building.

That area may also include paddocks of native breeds of cows and sheep that would’ve been traditionally farmed there – and part of that site could be used as an amenity site with public access.