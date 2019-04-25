Declan Diviney expected to be co-opted to the seat of the late Michael Fahy

Galway Bay fm newsroom- The former Director of Elections for the late councillor Michael ‘Stroke’ Fahy is expected to be co-opted to the county council at next Monday’s meeting.

It’s understood that Beagh native Declan Diviney will fill the seat left vacant by the death of Councillor Fahy last month.

There has been intense speculation about the political ownership and provence of this seat.

The late Councillor Fahy rejoined Fianna Fail in December, ahead of upcoming local elections next month.

