Decision to remove Clifden Beach from list of designated beaches “Disappointing” says local Fine Gael Councillor

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The decision by Galway County Council to remove Clifden Beach from the list of designated beaches under the bathing water regulations has been met with disappointment by Connemara North Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Mannion.

The decision was made following advice from the Environmental Protection Agency and was made due to the poor water quality ratings over the past five years.

Councillor Mannion said that it was disappointing news that the bathing water had not met with EPA standards and was now being declassified for 2021, particularly after funding was secured and a new wastewater treatment plant was delivered that has been fully operational since 2018.

Councillor Mannion called on Galway Council and Irish Water to continue to work together to identify the source of the problem and find a solution given the importance to the area as a local amenity.