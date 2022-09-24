Decision to move services from Clifden District Hospital astonishing says Galway Deputy

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The decision by the HSE to move services from Clifden District Hospital has been met with astonishment by Galway Sinn Fein Deputy Mairéad Farrell.

Families were contacted by the HSE yesterday, informing them that respite services will not be available from next week.

Instead, they’re being told they will have to avail of services at Merlin Park Hospital in Galway City.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News in the last half an hour, Deputy Farrell said that these services are needed in the community and that this development is really concering