Decision on whether to proceed with campaign for Inishbofin secondary school due this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents of Inishbofin are to decide this week if they want to continue to campaign for a secondary school on the island.

It’s after a public meeting was held to explore the possibility of establishing a post-primary school there – which was attended by Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board and Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann.

There are 13 children currently attending Inishbofin National School who will have to travel to the mainland in order to receive second-level education.

The island community – including the 13 primary school pupils – are to make a decision by the end of this week if they wish to progress with the campaign.