Decision on wastewater plants for Clarinbridge and Craughwell could be made in coming weeks

A long-awaited answer on whether Clarinbridge and Craughwell will get wastewater treatment plants could be answered in the coming weeks.

Both villages applied for a new Government fund last year, which seeks to create public wastewater facilities in areas of serious need.

Local politicians have repeatedly argued that development in many towns and villages across Galway is “frozen” or “strangled” because of lack of wastewater plants.

Responding to Deputy Sean Canney in the Dáil, Leo Varadkar said a decision on Craughwell and Clarinbridge could happen very soon.