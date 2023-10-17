Galway Bay FM

17 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Decision on wastewater plants for Clarinbridge and Craughwell could be made in coming weeks

Share story:
Decision on wastewater plants for Clarinbridge and Craughwell could be made in coming weeks

A long-awaited answer on whether Clarinbridge and Craughwell will get wastewater treatment plants could be answered in the coming weeks.

Both villages applied for a new Government fund last year, which seeks to create public wastewater facilities in areas of serious need.

Local politicians have repeatedly argued that development in many towns and villages across Galway is “frozen” or “strangled” because of lack of wastewater plants.

Responding to Deputy Sean Canney in the Dáil, Leo Varadkar said a decision on Craughwell and Clarinbridge could happen very soon.

Share story:

Large crowds gather in Eyre Square to support the Eradication of Poverty

Large crowds have gathered in Eyre Square this afternoon to mark International Day for the Eradication of Poverty Trócaire volunteers from Galway, Dublin...

Sterling Engineering announce 50 new jobs for Galway with new European HQ

Sterling Engineering has announced 50 new jobs for Galway with the establishment of a new EMEA headquarters in the city. It’s the Chicago-based firm...

Court hears gun involved in "wild west" shooting in Clare recovered in Galway

A court has heard that the gun involved in a shooting at a music festival in Clare was recovered in Galway. An innocent bystander was shot when Tony McIne...

Annaghdown man jailed for rape and sexual assault of cousin

An Annaghdown man has been jailed for two years for the rape and sexual assault of his female cousin. Thomas Gallagher was jailed alongside his brother fo...