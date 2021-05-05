Decision on proposed Gort biogas plant pushed back to end of June

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The appeal decision date for a controversial proposal to build a biogas plant in Gort has been pushed back until the end of June.

The applicant Sustainable Bio-Energy Limited is awaiting the decision, after lodging an appeal against the county council’s refusal of the plan in early 2020.

The plant would be located in the townlands of Ballynamantan, Kinincha and Glenbrack.

In January of 2019, an application to develop a biogas plant on a 10 hectare site around one kilometre from Gort was withdrawn by Sustainable Bio-Energy Limited.

A second application was submitted in November 2019 for the plant, which would utilise anaerobic digestion technology to produce renewable energy and organic fertiliser.

However county planners refused permission for the project in January 2020 citing a number of factors.

One included the potential for dangerous and conflicting traffic movements.

It was also stated that the Environmental Impact Assessment Report submitted at the time did not present a sufficient level of information and assessment in relation to various impacts such as on population and human health, biodiversity, land and soil water.

This decision is now subject to a fresh appeal to An Bord Pleanála by the applicant with a decision due to be issued last week.

This has now been pushed back until the end of June.