Decision on proposal for 58 social housing units in Ballybane deferred until next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A proposal to build a social housing development of 58 units in Ballybane has been deferred until next month.

It’s after the social housing only nature of the development caused division in the chamber – with some councillors outlining residents’ wishes to have a 75%

affordable mix in a bid to minimise issues such as anti-social behaviour.

Fianna Fail councillor Michael Crowe argued a fully social development is not in the best interest of the area stating an affordable, private and social mix is needed.

He told officials there is no point is hammering in all social housing to dominate one area of the city.

Independent councillor Noel Larkin also shared this view and said there is considerable anxiety among residents with the level of anti-social behaviour in

the area and an over-saturation of social houses is not the way to go.

Many councillors stated that while the large majority of tenants conform to rules and regulations, a minority are making life very difficult for residents in

the area.

Director of Services Dermot Mahon told councillors that the local authority is looking into pursuing an affordable mix in three possible areas in future when

such a scheme is up and running.

However he said there is now no mechanism in place to offer an affordable scheme at the Ballybane site.

The Director said a copy of a new national draft affordable housing scheme will be issued to the housing SPC next week and a template will come before councillors at their May meeting.

However he warned that an affordable housing scheme in its totality is not available to the local authority at this early draft stage with many details yet

to be finalised.

Mr Mahon told the meeting the Ballybane site which would include 40 houses and 18 apartments, is being supported by government under the social housing

investment programme or SHIP and cannot be diluted.

If the Part 8 is approved the project would go out to tender in May with a view to awarding a contract in October and work to commence on-site by the final

quarter of this year.

It’s hoped the development would be complete and occupied by the first quarter of 2021.

After considerable debate, councillor Noel Larkin proposed the Part 8 decision be deferred until the May meeting to facilitate further discussion between local area councillors and the CEO on a possible way forward:





Councillor John Walsh told the chamber he supported the social housing development and said 58 families should be given a chance to have a home given the growing housing list.