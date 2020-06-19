Decision on Portiuncula Hospital ward tender expected in coming days

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision on the tender for a significant development project at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe is to be announced in the coming days.

That’s according to Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten who says he’s been informed by the HSE that the process encountered delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

It’s understood the HSE is going through some legal requirements and it expects a contractor will be appointed shortly, with works to begin on site before the end of the summer.

The long awaited hospital development will include enabling works in advance of the construction of a new 50 bed ward block.

Deputy Naughten argues the result of Covid 19 is that as a new ward block is now more urgently required than ever before.

He says it's positive that the project is now progressing but it should have come sooner