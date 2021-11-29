Decision on €143 million budget for Galway County Council deferred as councillors seek assurances on funding review

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A decision on the proposed €143 million budget for Galway County Council next year has been deferred today as councillors look for more information on additional funding from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

It was widely expected that councillors would reject the proposed budget for the county when they met today, following the decision in recent weeks by all municipal districts to reject their proposed funding allocations for 2022.

Councillors across the county stated that they wanted to send a message to the Government that Galway’s local authority is chronically underfunded in comparison to other counties.

Correspondence from the Department of Local Government has now pledged an extra €600,000 to Galway County Council for 2022 and also promises a review of local authority financing will be carried out in the first quarter of next year.

Councillors will return on December 9th to review, reject or accept the proposed budget for next year.