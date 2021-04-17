Decision not to open car parks in Salthill and Silverstrand greeted with concern by Labour Councillor

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The decision not to open the car parks along the promenade in Salthill, the Blackrock Diving Tower and Silverstrand has been greeted with concern by Labour Councillor Niall McNelis.

Councillor McNelis was speaking in response to a decision not to open traffic restrictions along with the car parks until the 26th of April in line with government guidelines.

Access to the car parks and parking along the Promenade in Salthill, the Blackrock Diving Tower and Silverstrand was closed in January 2021 following a request by the Gardai with the aim of discouraging the Public from highly visited areas where it was potentially difficult to maintain social distancing.

However, Councillor McNelis has argued that the lifting of travelling restrictions since the 12th of April has led to more people visiting Salthill from around the county and as a result illegal parking is now happening in housing estates.

Councillor McNelis called on City Council to open up the car parks.