Decision expected this month on funding for Mountbellew Community Childcare Centre

By
GBFM News
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision on a funding application for the expansion of Mountbellew Community Childcare Centre is expected this month.

The centre currently caters for about 50 children and there is a long waiting list for future places.

The facility currently uses space at the national school gym on an interim basis but is seeking Pobal funding of 70 thousand euro for a long-term expansion.

Galway-Roscommon T.D Eugene Murphy raised the issue in the Dáil and says parents are concerned that they won’t have childcare for their children.

