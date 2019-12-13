Decision expected in new year over major funding for bridge renovation works in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A decision is expected in February over a major funding application for bridge renovation works in western Connemara.

Galway County Council has applied for funding for works on four bridges along the R374 from Lettermore to Lettermullan.

A recent bridge inspection report highlighted problems at each location from bridge width, to the condition of bridge structures and causeway stonework.

The bridges at Bealadangan, Creenagh, Kiggaul and Carrickallegaun are over 100 years old, having been constructed between 1895 to 1905.

A full Programme of bridge and causeway widening works could cost in the region of 7 million euro according to a recent engineering report.

Local activist Manus O Conaire says the bridges are in poor condition and the funding is badly needed.