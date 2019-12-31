Decision expected in February on plan to reopen expanded hotel resort at Renville Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners are due to make a decision in February on a plan to reopen the former Galway Bay Resort Hotel at Renville West in Oranmore.

The plan is led by Connacht Accommodation Ltd with Peter Fitzgerald, Paul Fitzgerald and John Carmody C/O The Connacht Hotel at the Dublin Road in the city named as company directors.

The proposal involves significant alterations and extensions to the existing apart hotel building at the scenic water-side location. To hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…