Decision due shortly on plans to expand Galway’s G Hotel

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is due shortly on plans to expand the G Hotel in Wellpark in the city

The project is led by Niche Hotels.

The development would involve an extension to the 1st floor mezzanine level in Unit 7b of Wellpark Retail Park and the subdivision of Unit 7b.

This would make way for one ground floor retail unit and the change of use of the 1st floor of Unit 7b of Wellpark Retail Park from retail warehouse use to hotel use.

This would include nine hotel bedrooms, two meeting rooms and four administrative offices.

There would also be an additional six windows to the 1st floor of the western elevation of Unit 7b of Wellpark Retail Park and the installation of a trinagular glass section to the southern elevation of Unit 7b Wellpark Retail Park.

The proposed development would also see the creation of links to the existing G Hotel and the 1st floor of Unit 7b of Wellpark Retail Park.

City planners are due to make a decision by the end of the month