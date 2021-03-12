Decision due shortly on plan for telecommunications structure in Recess in Connemara

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is due shortly on the plan for a telecommunications structure in Connemara

The plans involve the erection of a new 30 metre multi-user telecommunication support structure in Recess

The application is led by Cignal Infrastructure Limited.

The structure would carry nine antennas six communication dishes and eight remote radio units.

The application to Galway County Council states the development will provide significant improvements in voice and broadband data services along the N59 and the R340 and R344 regional roads.

County planners are due to make a decision at the end of the month (28/03)