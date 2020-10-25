Decision due shortly on adding additional apartments to city centre development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is due shortly on adding additional apartments to a previously granted plan for 3 new apartment blocks in Woodquay in the city.

K. King Construction Limited received permission in 2018 to construct 19 housing units, in three apartment blocks at Saint Brendan’s Avenue.

The company has now sought to alter the plans and add a further 8 units to the development, for a total of 27 apartments across a 4 story, 3 storey and 2 storey set of apartment blocks.

Under the newly submitted plans, the 4 story duplex block to the rear of the site, and the 2 storey block at the courtyard of the development, will be replaced with a single 6 storey block of apartments and a larger communal court yard.

City planners will decide on the application in the next few week.