Decision due shortly on 80 residential units in Rahoon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is due in the next few weeks on 80 residential units at Letteragh Road in Rahoon

The proposal is led by Burkeway Homes Ltd.

The application would see the construction of 82 residential units.

They would comprise 53 houses, 14 apartments, eight duplex units and seven community units.

The plan also provides for a community facility to be operated as an Ability West Day Centre.

The application is accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement.

City planners are due to issue a decision early next month (0905).