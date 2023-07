Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is due next month on plans to replace a house at Monivea Road with an apartment block.

Sandra Hegarty has applied for permission to demolish the home, located between two existing blocks near the junction of Bothar na dTreabh and Ballybane Road.

In its place would be a block of six units, with three ground floor apartments and three duplexes at first and second floor level.

City planners are due to make a decision next month