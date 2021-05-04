Decision due on application to build 104 houses in Loughrea

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is due later this month on an application to build 104 houses in Loughrea.

The strategic infrastructure project is led by Rocktop Asset Management Limited and would be located at Cosmona.

The proposed development would consist of the construction of 104 residential dwellings within the first two development phases of an overall masterplan for the larger landbank which is envisaged to accommodate a total of 341 residential units when complete.

Plan one sets out to deliver 40 dwellings, while phase two comprises 64 dwellings.

The overall development plan includes a public park, public open space areas, three playgrounds and a community facility building.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make its decision on the proposed first two phases later this month.