Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners are set to issue their decision next month on a plan to install a telecommunications structure at Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club.

The application for the structure at Arus Bothar na Tra, Doctor Mannix Road is led by Shared Access Limited.

It would involve the installation of an 18 metre multi-user free standing support structure carrying telecommunications equipment.

A decision is due to be made by the middle of next month.