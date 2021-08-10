Decision due next month on new convent building in Galway city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is due early next month on the Presentation Sisters plans for a two storey 14 bedroom convent building at Presentation Road in the city.

This would involve the relocation of the vehicular entrance at Presentation Road, adjacent to St. Joseph’s Church which is a protected structure.

The project would also see the part demolition of the extension, and full demolition of the outbuildings and north and east yard boundaries to the Presentation National School.

A Natura Impact Statement is also attached.

City planners are due to issue a decision in early September.