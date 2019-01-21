Current track
Decision due next month on CPO for upgrade of Kirwan roundabout

Written by on 21 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is expected in late February on the CPO concerning the upgrade of Kirwan roundabout.

An oral hearing was held on the matter last week before An Bord Pleanala Inspector Gillian Kane.

Four private properties will be impacted by the project including the Menlo Park Hotel, a bed and breakfast, a residence, and a partially constructed residential site.

For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

