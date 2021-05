print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A decision is due next month on changes to Áras de Brún at NUI Galway.

The university has submitted plans for an extension to the building on the University Road campus.

This would involve a mechanical lift serving all three floors of the building, a new main entrance lobby at ground floor, lift lobbies on the first and second floors and disabled toilets on all three floors.

City planners are due to make a decision next month.