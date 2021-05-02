Decision due in the next fortnight on plans for over 40 residential units in Oranhill

print

Galway bay FM Newsroom – A decision is due in the next two weeks on plans for a development of 43 residential units at Oranhill in Oranmore

These plans for this development would also involve connection to the existing public water mains infrastructure, including connection to existing foul drainage network, to serve the development, together with all associated site development works and services at Oranhill Drive.

The plan, led by JAPET investments, would involve a mix of three bed and two bed units.

It also provides for 78 car parking spaces, 15 visitor bicycle parking spaces as well as public realm landscaping which includes shared public open spaces and a playground.

The plans also propose a new vehicular access road, with pedestrian and cycle links to connect with Oranhill Drive.

A Natural impact statement is also being provided.

County Planners are due to make a decision on the 13th of this month.