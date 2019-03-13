Debt expert says no Galway household in mortgage arrears should lose home

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A debt expert is claiming that no distressed mortgage holders in Galway, who are eligible for the mortgage to rent scheme, should lose their home.

CEO of ‘Home for Life’, Paul Cunningham, says many people are suffering extreme stress because they don’t realise there is another way out of what seems like an impossible situation.

He says even those previously rejected from the Government’s mortgage to rent scheme may now be eligible following recent changes to the criteria.

He claims the ‘new reality’ is that there is a solution for everyone in mortgage distress and lenders do not want to instigate court proceedings.

Figures from the Central Bank show that over 1,100 households in Galway are in mortgage arrears for more than two years.

Of those, 860 are in arrears for over five years.

Paul Cunningham says there is a solution to be found in almost every case, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour to hear more…