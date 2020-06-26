Debenhams workers to protest again at Bank of Ireland at Eyre Square

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Debenhams workers are to hold another demonstration at the Bank of Ireland branch at Eyre Square.

The protest which will be held from noon forms part of a series of demonstrations held by Debenhams employees nationwide.

The group argues they’re being let go without being paid any redundancy after years of service and says Bank of Ireland is a part owner of the Debenhams parent company, and as such has a stake in the way the matter is dealt with.

Similar demonstrations will be held at BOI branches in Dublin, Cork, Waterford and Limerick.